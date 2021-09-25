ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 6, Florida Week 5

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of September 24th's games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

SEPTEMBER 24TH GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK FIVE

Thursday:

Creekside at Chiles: 35 - 21

Friday:

Navarre at Leon: 24 - 14

Valwood at North Florida Christian: 44 - 50

Florida High at Madison County: 13 - 21

Rock Springs Christian at Aucilla: 26 - 14

Dixie County at Hamilton County: 56 - 27

Godby at Niceville: 27 - 56

Branford at Fort White: 19 - 27

Suwannee at Bradford: 13 - 33

Gadsden County at Dothan: 42 - 14

St. John Paul II at Sneads: 55 - 6

Jefferson County at Vernon: 21 - 28

Rocky Bayou at Franklin County: 35 - 7

Paxon at Lafayette: 7 - 47

NFEI at Munroe: 0 - 56

FAMU DRS at Wakulla: Canceled (COVID-19)

Taylor County: OFF

Maclay: OFF

Lincoln: OFF

Rickards: OFF

GEORGIA WEEK SIX

Thursday:

Georgia Christian at Pataula Charter: 32 - 18

Friday:

Valdosta at Lowndes (Game of the Week): 0 - 21

Brookwood at Terrell Academy: 47 - 56

Brooks County at Irwin County: 13 - 21

Thomas County Central at Callaway: 24 - 8

Merritt Island at Cairo: 3 - 21

Northside at Colquitt County: 7 - 53

Berrien at Tattnall County: 7 - 17

Clinch County at Charlton County: 34 - 35

Mitchell County at Miller County: 1 - 0 (Forfeit)

Cook at Brantley County: 41 - 13

8-man:

Twiggs Academy at Westwood:

Lanier County: OFF

Seminole County: OFF

Bainbridge: OFF

Thomasville: OFF

Pelham: OFF

