ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 5, Florida Week 4

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of September 17th's games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

SEPTEMBER 17TH GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK FOUR

Thursday:

Rickards at Crestview: 31 - 21

Friday:

Munroe at St. John Paul II (Game of the Week): 19 - 9

Madison County at Chiles: 14 - 20

Taylor County at North Florida Christian: 26 - 27

Walton at Maclay: 34 - 6

Lincoln at Mosley: 14 - 42

Sneads at Holmes County:

Suwannee at Ed White: 24 - 40

Zarephath Academy at Branford: 24 - 32

Liberty County at Franklin County: 48 - 7

Williston at Hamilton County: 23 - 34

Godby at Wakulla: 9 - 10

Florida High - OFF

Gadsden County - OFF

Jefferson County - OFF

Leon - OFF

FAMU DRS - OFF

Joshua Christian at Aucilla Christian - Canceled (COVID-19)

Hilliard at Lafayette: Postponed to Monday (Transportation Issues)

GEORGIA WEEK FIVE

Friday:

Brooks County at Mitchell County: 43 - 0

Heritage at Colquitt County: 0 - 55

Georgia Christian at Terrell Academy: 14 - 47

Thomasville at Oconee County: 6 - 20

Brookwood at Briarwood Academy: 20 - 21

Pelham at Toombs County:

Randolph-Clay at Cook: 6 - 37

Lanier County at Baconton Charter: 48 - 14

Pinewood Christian at Valwood: 34 - 12

Ware County at Bainbridge: 42 - 15

Pierce County at Clinch County: 33 - 13

Cairo at Fitzgerald: 13 - 29

8-man:

Westwood at Westminster Schools of Augusta:

Miller County - OFF

Seminole County - OFF

Valdosta - OFF

Lowndes - OFF

Berrien - OFF

Thomas County Central - OFF