ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 4, Florida Week 3

A list of all of September 10th's games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

SEPTEMBER 10TH GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK THREE

Thursday:

Florida High at Leon: 53 - 3

Friday:

Gadsden County at Rickards (Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week): 36 - 43

Maclay at St. John Paul II: 31 - 53

FAMU DRS at Taylor County: 0 - 38

North Florida Christian at Jefferson County: 28 - 12

Madison County at University Christian: 28 - 14

Chiles at Choctaw: 7 - 31

Lincoln at Bartram Trail: 37 - 31

Lafayette at Trenton: 26 - 14

Wakulla at Newberry: 36 - 17

Bell at Branford: 0 - 40

Munroe at North Bay Haven: 36 - 0

Aucilla Christian at St. Francis: 32 - 6

Hamilton County at Fort White: 13 - 27

Hawthorne at Suwannee: Postponed to 10/1 (COVID-19)

Graceville at Sneads: Canceled (COVID-19)

Franklin County - OFF

GEORGIA WEEK FOUR

Thursday:

Dominion Christian at Westwood: 64 - 30

Friday:

Godby at Thomas County Central: 12 - 20

Bainbridge at Thomasville: 28 - 10

Escambia at Cairo: 7 - 21

Turner County at Seminole County: 41 - 6

Clinch County at Pelham: 40 - 14

Colquitt County at Valdosta: 48 - 42

Lowndes at Lee County: 21 - 24

Westover at Mitchell County: 34 - 42

Cook at Brooks County: 6 - 42

Valwood at Georgia Christian: 42 - 18

Lanier County – OFF

Brookwood – OFF

