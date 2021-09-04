ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 3, Florida Week 2

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!
Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.
A list of all of September 3rd's games is below:
LIVE SCORES:
SEPTEMBER 3RD GAMES:
FLORIDA WEEK TWO
Thursday:
Chiles at Rickards: 16 - 41
Friday:
Lafayette at Hamilton County (Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week): 21 - 0
FAMU DRS at Leon: 26 - 53
Godby at Lincoln: 37 - 40
Harvest Community at St. John Paul II: 0 - 34
Florida High at Gadsden County: 28 - 0
Westside at Suwannee: 13 - 43
Port St. Joe at Jefferson County: 36 - 0
Arnold at Sneads: 16 - 53
North Florida Christian at Marianna: 34 - 35
Chipley at Munroe: 0 - 16
Madison County - OFF
Branford – OFF
Taylor County - OFF
Santa Fe at Suwannee – CANCELED, COVID
Franklin County at North Bay Haven – CANCELED, COVID
Wakulla at North Marion – CANCELED, COVID
Fullington Academy @ Aucilla Christian – CANCELED, COVID
GEORGIA WEEK THREE
Friday:
Maclay at Brookwood: 34 - 27
Lake Placid at Thomas County Central: 6 - 50
Cook at Pelham: 24 - 20
Cedar Grove at Colquitt County: 19 - 28
Cairo at Thomasville: 21 - 26
Headland at Seminole County: 15 - 18
Lake Gibson at Lowndes: 47 - 58
Savannah Christian at Valwood: 47 - 7
Blountstown at Lanier County: 48 - 27
Brooks County – OFF
Clinch County – OFF
Miller County – OFF
Valdosta at Bainbridge – Canceled (COVID-19)
Skipstone at Georgia Christian: Canceled
