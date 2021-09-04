ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 3, Florida Week 2

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of September 3rd's games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

SEPTEMBER 3RD GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK TWO

Thursday:

Chiles at Rickards: 16 - 41

Friday:

Lafayette at Hamilton County (Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week): 21 - 0

FAMU DRS at Leon: 26 - 53

Godby at Lincoln: 37 - 40

Harvest Community at St. John Paul II: 0 - 34

Florida High at Gadsden County: 28 - 0

Westside at Suwannee: 13 - 43

Port St. Joe at Jefferson County: 36 - 0

Arnold at Sneads: 16 - 53

North Florida Christian at Marianna: 34 - 35

Chipley at Munroe: 0 - 16

Madison County - OFF

Branford – OFF

Taylor County - OFF

Santa Fe at Suwannee – CANCELED, COVID

Franklin County at North Bay Haven – CANCELED, COVID

Wakulla at North Marion – CANCELED, COVID

Fullington Academy @ Aucilla Christian – CANCELED, COVID

GEORGIA WEEK THREE

Friday:

Maclay at Brookwood: 34 - 27

Lake Placid at Thomas County Central: 6 - 50

Cook at Pelham: 24 - 20

Cedar Grove at Colquitt County: 19 - 28

Cairo at Thomasville: 21 - 26

Headland at Seminole County: 15 - 18

Lake Gibson at Lowndes: 47 - 58

Savannah Christian at Valwood: 47 - 7

Blountstown at Lanier County: 48 - 27

Brooks County – OFF

Clinch County – OFF

Miller County – OFF

Valdosta at Bainbridge – Canceled (COVID-19)

Skipstone at Georgia Christian: Canceled

REWATCH ABC 27 FRIDAY NIGHT OVERTIME SHOW: