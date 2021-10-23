ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 10, Florida Week 9

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of October 22nd games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

OCTOBER 22ND GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK NINE

Leon at Godby: 0 - 33

Lincoln at Rickards: 21 - 8

St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian: 49 - 15

Columbia at Madison County: 16 - 28

Bell at Aucilla Christian: 13 - 33

Wakulla at Arnold: 42 - 7

Jefferson County at Taylor County: 0 - 38

Maclay at FAMU DRS: 44 - 6

Lafayette at Stanton: 51 - 0

Suwannee at Bishop Kenny: 28 - 31

Cedar Creek Christian at Branford: 0 - 48

Munroe at Bronson: 56 - 6

Sneads at Franklin County: 70 - 14

Hamilton County: OFF

Gadsden County: OFF

Florida High: OFF

Chiles: OFF

GEORGIA WEEK TEN

Thomas County Central at Cairo: 13 - 14

Westover at Bainbridge: 8 - 40

Colquitt County at Lowndes (Game of the Week): 31 - 52

Southland Academy at Valwood: 23 - 6

Pelham at Terrell County: 27 - 29

Miller County at Seminole County: 12 - 29

Houston County at Valdosta: 6 - 48

Lanier County at Atkinson: 42 - 0

Randolph Clay at Mitchell County: 8 - 39

Cook at Early County: 21 - 18

Thomasville at Fitzgerald: 15 - 8

Brookwood at Tiftarea: 29 - 22

Brooks County at Clinch County: 56 - 16

Worth County at Berrien: 31 - 7

Westwood: OFF

Georgia Christian at Fullington Academy: Moved to Saturday (Oct. 23)

