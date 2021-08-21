ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 1, Florida Preseason

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of August 20th's games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

AUGUST 20TH GAMES:

FLORIDA PRESEASON

Friday:

Wakulla at Leon: 17 - 0

Trinity Christian at Rickards (at Gene Cox): 28 -28 (tie)

Port St. Joe at Maclay: 50 -37

Bell at Lafayette: 0 - 46

Chiefland at Branford: 31 - 14

Hamilton County at Suwannee: 6 - 38

Munroe at Sneads: 38 - 0

Chiles at South Walton: 51 - 34

St. John Paul II at Bozeman: 21 - 7

Aucilla at Oak Hall: 7 - 28

NFC at First Baptist (South Carolina): 35 - 23

Lincoln at University Christian: 29 - 32

Franklin County - OFF

Jefferson County - OFF

FAMU DRS - OFF

Taylor County - OFF

Saturday:

Godby vs. Life Christian (in Naples)

GEORGIA WEEK ONE

Friday:

Thomas County Central at Florida High: 15 - 35

Brooks County at Thomasville: 34 - 42

Pelham at Mitchell County: 26 - 12

Brookwood at Wewahitchka: 28 - 34

Seminole County at Early County: 0 - 40

Colquitt County at Marietta: 28 - 25

Ware County at Cook: 52 - 7

Long County at Berrien: 34 - 6

Lanier County at Treutlen: 39 -13

Saturday:

Valdosta vs. Warner Robins (at Mercer)

Lowndes vs. Walton (corky kell at mbs)

Clinch County vs. Macon County (at Erk Russell Classic)

Bainbridge - OFF

Cairo – OFF

Westwood – OFF

REWATCH ABC 27 FRIDAY NIGHT OVERTIME SHOW: