AAU Track and Field Regional meet will bring top talent to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back in the Capital City for the first time since 2019 the AAU Track and Field Regional meet will bring in some of the best athletes from Florida, Alabama and parts of Georgia to our own backyards.

The four-day event will kick off on Thursday and run through Sunday at the Mike Long Track at Florida State University. Fans will be able to see competitors as young as six years old try to qualify for the top six spots in each race, event and division. Those top six finishers from each will then head to Houston, Texas for AAU Junior Olympics Games July 30th through August 7th. Tallahassee meet director Alice Sims says the talent in this year’s event will make for an action-packed four days.

“When you look at these eight and unders, you’d be amazed that some of these young people are running sub-60 seconds and they’re only seven or eight years old. And so we’re excited, we know that we’re going to see a lot of records," Sims told ABC 27. "We hope we see some records get broken. And the number one thing we want to see is we want to see Florida be represented well at the Junior Olympics.”

More information on the event can be found here: AAU Track and Field - Tallahassee Regional

