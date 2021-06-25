AAU Regional Meet begins with a little help from local teams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The AAU Regional meet kicked off Thursday at Florida State, with youth track and field athletes competing with a spot at Nationals on the line.

From six years old to 18, from three different states, the top six finishes in each race, event and division advance. While the athletes are working hard, so are the volunteers.

The North Florida Christian football team handed out medals, took measurements, and cleaned up trash. Making sure they give back is an important part of being an Eagle.

"You don't have to beg them or anything, they're the kind of kids that want to help and I was very proud of them," said head coach Brent Hill. "Literally walking around with trash bags and doing things like that. I even saw one of our players encouraging a little kid that was frustrated. I hope this continues to go in a revolution where those younger people will turn around and do the same thing."

Day two of the four-day event begins Friday at 8:30 am.