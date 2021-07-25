2nd annual James Coleman Community Giveback Weekend begins with backpack giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The need for school supplies around the Tallahassee area is ever so prevalent right now. And the 2nd annual James Coleman Community Giveback Weekend is hoping to ease the stresses of getting kids ready to return to the classroom.

So on Saturday Coleman, and his organization Mentors for the Kids Foundation, teamed up with volunteers from around the Capital City to hold a backpack drive thru at Bond Elementary School. The drive thru also offered food distribution as well in hopes that they can help get kids on the right path when the new school year begins. Coleman’s ultimate hope other than easing the stress on families in Tallahassee is to inspire the next generation of athletes in the Big Bend to use their platform. And one day to give back to the community that helped shape their future.

“Really it’s about going out and trying to find the next James Coleman, the next Ernie Sims, the next Pat Watkins. Guys who have done stuff in this community. Or even inspire the next generation of Noles," Coleman told ABC 27. "Like a young man, Amari Gainer is having a backpack and camp next weekend. So it’s really about finding the next generation of people who are going to be excellent. Helping equip them. Arm them and develop them so that they can be successful in the next phase of life.”

Coleman will wrap up the weekend with a boys and girls football camp on Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. from FAMU DR-S High School.

