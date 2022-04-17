2022 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger welcomes back fans, top competition to Capital City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger is back for its 2022 tournament and event organizers and competitors are all excited to welcome back fans to the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex for the first time since 2019.

And with that comes the opportunity for tennis enthusiasts to come out and watch some of the best talents in the world climb their way up the rankings. In fact, last year’s champion Jenson Brooksby currently sits 35th in the ATP world rankings. Giving fans a chance to see the future of the sport right in their own backyards.

“ For people to be able to see players who are ranked in the 100s and 200s in the world play right here in Tallahassee, it doesn’t get much better than this. And it certainly costs a lot less to come here than it is to go to Wimbledon, the US Open or Miami. So it’s a really big opportunity for people to see up and coming players," says Tallahassee Tennis Challenger organizer Karen Vogter. "As well as players who may have been possibly injured so their rankings dropped a bit. They come and play a challenger and their rankings go up a bit and they’re back in all the major tournaments."

