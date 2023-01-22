15th annual Father-Son Baseball Camp returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday saw a busy morning over at Chiles as the 15th annual Father-Son Baseball Camp returned to the capital city.

The camp is hosted by two-time World Series champion David Ross and former FSU and professional pitcher Bryan Henry, who is now the head man at Tallahassee Community College.

Close to 100 fathers and sons took over the diamond, to learn basics and of course have a lot of fun. This day is special every single year, and to the Florida High grads, to put it on, still means a whole lot.

"We want them to get in the car today and be like man, that was fun, I enjoyed that," said Henry. "With my son, running through it, that's the first thing I ask him, did you have fun? Did you learn anything? When you pick your kid up from a camp, did you learn anything, yep, yep, you're not sure but when you are out here, hearing the same thing and you are learning it with them, and now you can go home and when they go play catch in the yard or they are hitting off the tee, they know some things to look for to help with the fundamentals."

"The baseball community here in Tallahassee is really important to me and has influenced me in a great way," said Ross. "To give back and see the support we have gotten from local businesses and to parents and sons, I can't wait to see how this transpires year after year and in 15 years, it has been a lot of fun."

Overall, a fun day in Tallahassee and year number 16 will be here in a flash.