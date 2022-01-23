14th annual Father-Son baseball camp creates memories, shows strong baseball culture in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For 14 years Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross and Florida A&M assistant baseball coach Bryan Henry have partnered up for a father-son baseball camp. Bringing together both their love for family and America’s pastime in Tallahassee.

The chilly Saturday morning was no match for the memories every single kid and their parents were able to share at Chiles High School. A wide range of different skill drills ran by current college and professional ballplayers brought together an event that showcases what’s so great about the sport of baseball in the Capital City. While displaying the homegrown talent that has come out of the Tallahassee area.

"It doesn’t feel like you can only come from this big city or play against this team from Atlanta. Who has all this bigger talent. No, a lot of good baseball talent has come out of Tallahassee, a lot of really good baseball players. It’s a really good baseball community in my opinion," Ross told ABC 27. "Luke Weaver, John Nogowski, they're everywhere. It’s FSU, it’s Florida A&M, it’s TCC. It’s local high schools like Chiles, Florida High, Godby, Leon, Lincoln it’s real. I love that. I love that about Tallahassee. I feel like this is a baseball town.”