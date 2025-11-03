Second Harvest of the Big Bend gears up for 12th Annual Turkey Drive ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

For over a decade, Second Harvest of the Big Bend has ensured families have meals in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday through their Turkey Drive.

This year, the nonprofit has a goal of $50,000 in monetary donations and 1,000 frozen turkeys during drop-offs.

Watch the video to hear from Second Harvest of the Big Bend's CEO talk about the importance of a drive of this magnitude.

Volunteers packaging items ahead of the distribution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL has teamed up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend for the 12th Annual Turkey Drive.

The goal of this year’s drive? Collect 1,000 turkeys and raise $50,000 in monetary donations.

Each donation goes toward ensuring each family has a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend shares how vast the need currently is for Leon County neighbors.

“This year the turkey drive is more important than ever. What we know is that in Leon County alone there’s 33,000 people that don’t have SNAP benefits currently so if they’re not utilizing the food bank or a network of partner agencies its likely that they’re digging into savings that they might’ve been putting aside to prepare for the holiday season so they won’t have the fund so maybe they had been saving for.”

Turkey drop offs will take place Thursday, November 20th at Ponce De Leon Park and Bannerman Crossing from 6 AM to 6 PM.

