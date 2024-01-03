1
Sonic is launching a new peanut butter and bacon-flavored shake and burger
Kaitlin Gates
11:05 AM, Jan 03, 2024
Simplemost
Naomi Osaka wins first match in her return to tennis following maternity leave
Marie Rossiter
9:50 AM, Jan 03, 2024
Simplemost
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record for time at Billboard’s No. 1 spot
Jennifer Graham Kizer
9:30 AM, Jan 03, 2024
Simplemost
Anderson Cooper falls apart in laughter when John Mayer calls in from cat cafe
Jennifer Graham Kizer
2:55 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
Why are there marine fossils at the top of Mt. Everest?
Helen Lee
2:15 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
10 creative ways to use Apple AirTags
Jennifer Graham Kizer
2:03 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
Are passport wait times back to normal? There’s good news
Brittany Anas
12:02 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
This one trick will help you get your kids out of the house on time
Anna Weaver
10:35 AM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
The Taylor Swift Little Golden Book becomes the series’ biggest seller
Helen Lee
10:15 AM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
‘Home Alone,’ ‘Terminator 2’ and others join the National Film Registry
Tod Caviness
9:35 AM, Jan 02, 2024
Simplemost
Have you tried chitlins? This Southern staple is worth a shot
Jennifer Graham Kizer
7:30 AM, Dec 29, 2023
