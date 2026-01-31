The Danny Moses Show: What's causing your energy prices to spike?

Power bills are rising, and they’re not coming down anytime soon.

On this episode of The Danny Moses Show, Danny breaks down why electricity costs are climbing, from the AI-driven surge in data centers to aging grid infrastructure and natural gas price shocks. He explains what it means for households, renters and investors.

Danny is then joined by Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer at NewEdge Wealth, to make sense of today’s markets. Together, they discuss the strength, and strain, of the U.S. consumer, the growing divide of the K-shaped economy, risks tied to stock market valuations, Federal Reserve independence, interest rates and what rising gold prices may be signaling about the future.

Danny also shares his Kalshi pick of the week!