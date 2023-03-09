Shoppers are loving this $26 spring top for women on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As the cold weather comes to a close, it’s only natural to switch from wearing thick layers of warmer clothes to opting for thinner, lightweight pieces. And sometimes, as we pull out our spring items from storage, we get the itch to add a few new staples.

Shoppers are flocking to these pretty spring tops for women that are sold in 27 different colors and patterns, ranging from S to XXL. Please note this fabric has zero stretch to it, so it’s best to order a size up if you’re unsure which size is right for you.

Sold by Mlebr on Amazon, this women’s long sleeve loose blouse is casual enough to wear every day with jeans, but it could also be dressed up with slacks or a skirt. Made of chiffon silk with a pull-on closure, this flowy blouse has a feminine feel. In certain patterns, sleeves are unlined and sheer. All colors are selling for $26.

One five-star reviewer commented on how nice the quality and construction were.

“I love this shirt, but contrary to other reviews, I think it runs a bit small with no stretch,” she wrote. “I normally wear a 12/14, but the extra large had no give in it and was a bit short in front. I do like things very blousy, so I returned for the next size up. All in all, a beautiful top. Love the shirred sleeves. Would buy this style in other colors, but the other fabrics I liked were in different styles, although all advertised together.”

With more than 5,000 global ratings and an average of four out of five stars, buyers raved about how flattering the cut is.

Reviewer Catherine D. mentioned how she liked the sleeve length and the elastic wrists, and she said she always gets compliments when she wears it.

“Fits true to size and material is great quality,” she wrote. “Sleeves are a bit more sheer. Body of shirt is lined and not sheer. Perfect long sleeve summer, spring and fall shirt.”

Reviewer Dana A. — who rated it five stars —said even her teens like it: “Beautiful colors, high-quality blouse. Love it!”

In addition to the colors, these spring tops for women have other great features, like the flattering V-neckline and the high-low hem that’s great for partially tucking it into shorts or pants. The thin material helps to keep you cool as the season heats up and the smocked cuffs add structure to the arms.

Shoppers like how they could wear it for all types of occasions, from a day in the office to a night out on the town. Several people mentioned they ordered more than one pattern and that the colors arrived exactly as pictured

Pick up this Mleber flowy top in multiple patterns before it sells out. These easy breezy spring tops for women are great if you’re looking for a few new, versatile pieces to add to your wardrobe.

To keep these shirts looking top-notch for the longest amount of time, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations to hand wash in cold water and lay flat to dry.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.