Shark ion robot is an Amazon fan-favorite for picking up pet hair and fine dust

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still vacuuming the old-fashioned way — you know, doing it yourself — it may be time to invest in a robot vacuum, like this Shark ion robot vacuum that not only has more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, but is also on sale.

Regularly priced at $230, the white Shark ion robot vacuum is currently on sale for $140, a savings of $90. You can also choose to pay in five monthly payments of $28.

The Shark ion robot vacuum has side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush-roll, so it can handle debris on all surfaces, like carpet, hard wood and tile. The vacuum sense ledges and stairs, so it won’t damage furniture and walls and can maneuver itself around “stuck situations,” so you don’t have to worry about having to move the vacuum to where you want it to go. With a two-hour runtime before it needs to be charged, it should easily be able to clean your whole house with just one cycle.

The vacuum is also pretty tech-savvy, as it has wi-fi and even works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can start the cleaning process by using your voice. If you’re not home and want the vacuum to clean, you can use the SharkClean app to start and stop cleaning or schedule it to clean automatically at the same time every day.

With nearly 10,000 reviews so far, the Shark ion robot vacuum has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with 65% of customers giving it a full 5-star rating.

Reviewers say the vacuum has great battery life, is good at picking up pet hair, cat litter and even the finest dust particles, is easy to set up, isn’t loud and is worth the money.

One customer who gave the vacuum a full 5-stars says they recommend it to anyone who has fibromyalgia and other chronic diseases that may make vacuuming tough, while another reviewer says, “everyone needs one, or two“.

“I am amazed at how much it picks up. Dust bunnies, the things the broom leaves behind,” they wrote. “He starts cleaning every day at 10 am. He saves me a ton of work. I mopped today and did not have two [sic] sweep or vacuum first. I wish I had done it years ago.”

Of course, there are some negative reviews from people who say the vacuum doesn’t keep their house clean, that it gets stuck, runs into walls and falls down the stairs. Some other complaints are that you have to clean the filter often, but that is true for any vacuum that has a reusable filter.

Amazon has a handful of other robot vacuums as well, if your needs are a bit different or you’re looking for something lower in price.

This Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale for $160 and is ideal for large homes and pet owners. It includes four cleaning modes and has up to 200 minutes of run time, which is enough to clean up to 2,152 square feet.

One of the lowest-priced robot vacuums you’ll find on Amazon is this OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, currently priced at $93, although the list price is actually $300.

The robot vacuum cleaner has four cleaning modes — auto, spot, wall follow and manual — and runs for up to 100 minutes before docking and recharging. With more than 9,000 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it works for pet hair, is easy to use and does a good job.

Are you ready to let a robot do your vacuuming?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.