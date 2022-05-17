Sex trafficker of children sentenced to life

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 55-year-old man convicted of child sex trafficking in March was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Jesus Santana Perez of Lehigh Acres trafficked underage girls and provided them with drugs, cash, and the use of his car.

Following a four-day trial in March, Perez was found guilty on two counts of human trafficking, three counts of lewd battery on a child, and one count each of use of a child in a sexual performance, delivery of drugs to a minor and delivery of alcohol to a minor.

Victims and their family members testified against him in trial, as well as child trauma experts.

The defense had asked for a 35-year sentence.

Perez has been designated a habitual felony offender on all counts as well as a sexual predator on two counts. He has been ordered to have no contact with victims or witnesses who testified.