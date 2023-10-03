SERIOUS CRASH BACKING UP I-10

- Two-vehicle crash on I-10
- Traffic shutdown on the eastbound side of I-10 at Thomasville Road
- Traffic routed through town to the Highway 90/Mahan exit.
Leon County Sheriff's office has issued a traffic alert after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. LCSO described the crash as serious, but did not say if there were injuries.
Traffic will be routed through town to the Highway 90/Mahan exit. LCSO asks that drivers use caution and follow traffic instructions.
Updates on the cosure can be found at http://fl511.com/