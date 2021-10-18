Senator Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo is running for governor.

Taddeo made the announcement on Monday morning with a video posted to Vimeo.

Taddeo, a Democrat, is currently the only Hispanic candidate in the running for the position.

"I believe we can inspire Floridians to raise their sights and elect a Governor to represent all Floridians. Pero solo es posible si todos creemos," Taddeo said. "I am a life-long Democrat and I am running for Governor because Florida, I believe in us. With our fighting spirit, there is no limit to how high or how far we can fly."

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who was governor from 2007 to 2011, and Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried are also running in the 2022 primary.