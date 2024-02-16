Scripps News viewers commend wide variety of content we have to offer

Each week we take the time to respond to some of the calls you've left on our Scripps News Viewer Hotline. And with Valentine's Day celebrated earlier this week, your heartfelt messages about our programming have certainly struck a chord.

The football fans out there expressed appreciation for our weeklong series on the impact of the sport on American culture, which touched on everything from the players' safety to diversity on the sidelines. Our coverage culminated with an hourlong special on Super Bowl weekend.

Jacqueline from Arizona said: "Oh my goodness, I so enjoyed that 'America with Football' with Lauren Magarino. Oh my gosh, and I just so enjoyed that segment … Thank you again for such an awesome program."

Last week, we also devoted several hours of airtime to the U.S. Supreme Court and oral arguments over whether former President Donald Trump should be removed from the primary ballot in Colorado. With no cameras allowed in the courtroom, we listened to unfiltered audio from the justices, and many of you shared your gratitude.

Kathy from Georgia said: "First of all, thank you for having this number that people can call in with their opinions about your news coverage. And secondly, thank you so much for carrying the Supreme Court hearing on the Trump Colorado ballot case. That is so important, and it makes me like you even more than I already do."

Viewers also called in with praise about our recent coverage of the war in Ukraine, with international correspondent Jason Bellini following up on the remarkable story he's reported on for nearly two years about a teenage Ukrainian orphan named Denys. Denys was taken to Russia to be indoctrinated and used in propaganda videos — until now. Rescued just days ago, Denys shared his story exclusively with us at Scripps News.

Deborah from Ohio said: "You don’t hear about Ukraine much anymore. You don’t hear about its stolen children … Thank you very much for covering stuff that the other stations are not."

Stories like this are a hallmark of what we do here at Scripps News. In fact, Jason Bellini is back in Ukraine and will be reporting all next week as the war reaches the two-year mark.

In the meantime, we want to know what other stories you'd like to see us feature. So give us a call anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS.

