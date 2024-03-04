Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Super Tuesday, March 5

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Move over, Taco Tuesday: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning tomorrow, March 5 — Super Tuesday in America — into “Super TWOsday,” a day on which you can get two free Original Glazed doughnuts for free at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S., and no purchase is necessary.

Super Tuesday is the biggest presidential primary campaign day of the year, when voters in 16 states will cast their votes.

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Krispy Kreme’s Super TWOsday offer is available to doughnut lovers who visit Krispy Kreme shops and drive-throughs in every state — meaning, the special deal is not limited to the states conducting primary elections.

The doughnut giant also hopes those who enjoy the freebie doughnuts will celebrate “doughmocracy” by tagging Krispy Kreme on social media.

If you miss this deal, there’s still plenty more deliciousness to enjoy at Krispy Kreme on your next visit. Just last month, Krispy Kreme partnered with Hershey’s chocolate to launch four new ‘Chocomania’ doughnuts that chocolate lovers are sure to enjoy. The flavors are available for a limited time and include: Chocolate Cake Overload, Galaxy Brownie, Black & White Chocolate Chip Dream and Chocolate Iced.

This deal certainly gets our vote!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.