Get a 5-pound tub of Twizzlers for just $8.09

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all candy lovers! If you’re a fan of Twizzlers, you’re going to want to snag this deal on a massive tub of the twisty candy that’s perfect for your kids, the office, Valentine’s Day or just because.

Right now, Amazon is offering a deal on a 5-pound tub of Twizzlers that prices out to just 8 cents per ounce or $1.30 per pound. The tub comes with 200 pieces of strawberry Twizzlers and is listed at $9.49, but if you clip the $1.40 digital coupon Amazon is also offering, you can snag this big package of Twizzlers for as low as $8.09.

If your sweet tooth prefers chocolate, Amazon also has a box of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups that is filled with 20 of those delectable treats.

The Reese’s Big Box O’ Love costs $10, or about 50 cents per peanut butter cup. The box is marketed for Valentine’s Day, so if you don’t want the holiday flair, you can instead get a bulk supply of 36 Reese’s Cups on Amazon that price out at 69 cents each.

Amazon has a handful of other name-brand bulk candy available as well at major savings, like a box of 18 full-size candy bars and a 30-count variety box of full-size Skittles and Starburst packs.

Bulk Candy at Sam’s Club

Of course, warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club are also full of popular candies you can buy in bulk sizes, including tubs of miniature Reese’s Cups, Starburst, M&Ms in a 62-ounce tub and a 180-count tub of individually wrapped Twizzlers.

If you’ll be hitting up Sam’s Club for your sweets, you may want to check out the store’s saltier snack selection as well, which includes new Reese’s Popcorn. This snack sees popcorn drizzled in peanut butter and chocolate to curb both your sweet and salty cravings at once.

Reese’s Popcorn is currently at Sam’s Club in a 20-ounce bag for $6.98. While it does not have actual pieces of Reese’s candies, you could add Reese’s Pieces or chop up some full-sized Reese’s Cups and mix them with the popcorn for an even more decadent movie-night snack.

Which candy do you wish you could buy in bulk? Chances are, if you run a search for it, you’ll find somebody offering it online!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.