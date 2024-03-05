Save $50 on JetBlue flights right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With spring break and summer travel right around the corner, there’s no doubt your wanderlust has kicked into high gear. Perhaps you’ve been waiting for airfare prices to drop before finally booking that dream vacation you’ve been pining over.

There’s no need to delay on pressing purchase, because JetBlue is currently running an airfare promotion you don’t want to miss. In fact, you’ll need to act quickly to secure these savings.

The airline’s Big Spring Sale is running until March 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Here are the main details you need to know before you log on and book your flight:

You can score $50 off a $100-plus roundtrip ticket per person when you book your flight on jetblue.com using the promo code SPRINGTRAVEL. Your travel dates must be between March 19-June 12, 2024, excluding travel on Fridays and Sundays. The discount is applied to the base fare and is only valid for nonstop flights (and is not valid on transatlantic flights or Mint business class flights).

Not flying solo? Fret not, because as mentioned above, the savings will apply to each of the travelers in your party, as long as the above requirements are met and the base fare is a minimum of $50 one-way, excluding taxes and fees.

JetBlue flies to a variety of destinations, so you’re sure to find a locale to escape to, even if you’re limited to nonstop, non-transatlantic flights for this promotion. You can still fly away to the Caribbean and Mexico and save money doing so with this deal.

If you’re worried you won’t be able to decide on a vacation plan and book a flight in time to take advantage of JetBlue’s Big Spring Sale, there are still other ways to keep your airfare costs down. For instance, this Google Flights hack can save you some cash.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.