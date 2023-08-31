This Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage set is just $20 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holidays are quickly approaching and that means your fridge is about to get stocked with leftovers from big family dinners and parties with friends.

If you’re in need of new food storage containers, Amazon is offering 33% off a 10-piece set of Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers, now priced at $19.99. There are no coupon codes or memberships required for the deal, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership if you’d like free shipping.

Amazon prices change frequently, so there’s no saying when the set will go back to full price. You’ll want to add it to your cart now while you can save $10 off the regular price of $29.99.

$19.99 (was $29.99) at Amazon

The set includes five stackable containers with lids for a total of 10 pieces. You’ll get two 1.3-cup containers, two 3.2-cup containers and one 9.6-cup container.

While the 9.6-cup container would be best for large items like a full leftover dinner you’ll eat the next day, the smaller containers can be packed in a lunch bag or can hold snacks for road trips.

The 100% leak-proof storage containers are BPA-free and have a clear base and lid so you can see the contents inside. Made of stain-resistant material, the containers also resist odors and come with a lifetime warranty.

Rubbermaid says the lids have an airtight seal and secure latch, so you don’t need to worry about spills and leaks, and the food inside will be kept fresh. They are safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer, and have built-in vents under the lids to help with splatter while microwaving.

