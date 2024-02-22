Restaurant prices up 5.1% in January as food costs continue to rise

High prices at the grocery store are leaving consumers in a really tough spot these days.

Shoppers in Buffalo, New York told Scripps News buying groceries weighs heavy on their budgets.

The latest data from the Agriculture Department show consumers spent 11.3% of their disposable income on food in 2022.

The last time that figure was that high was 1991, after another period of soaring inflation.

Now, food banks across the country — including one in Boynton Beach, Florida — say they’re serving more people.

Sadly, it’s not much different if you’re eating out.

Prices at restaurants were up 5.1% last month compared to January 2023, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

There is some good news, though: Two measures in that same index showed the costs of eating in and eating out climbed at a slower rate in January.

