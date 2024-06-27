Regal Cinemas offers $1 family movies every week this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Remember family movie nights at the theater? Many of us have opted to enjoy movies at home because going to the cinema costs so much money. This summer, though, Regal Cinemas wants to bring back those fun family outings with an affordable offer. This is just in time to make those plans to help beat boredom during summer break.

From June 11 through Aug. 7, participating Regal Cinemas will offer the chain’s $1 Family Movies for Summer Break. At that price, you can bring the whole family or maybe a few of your kids’ friends along to enjoy a day at the movies!

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m., ticket prices for the “Summer Express” show of the day are only $1. Regal Cinemas has released its full Summer Express schedule, so you can sit down with the kids and pick out your favorites. You can plan out your entire summer movie schedule in advance!

The film schedules will vary from theater to theater, but these are all the movies in the lineup for the summer of 2024:

“Despicable Me 3”

“Migration”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

“Clifford The Big Red Dog”

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Trolls Band Together”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Sing 2”

Program participation and start times for the movies vary by location. So, you’ll want to go to the Regal Cinema website to find the closest location offering the $1 family movie deal.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.