New law allows Florida parents to request to hold child back for 'academic reasons'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida parents may be able to hold their children back a grade, under a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House Bill 1159 allows parents or guardians to request that their K-5 public school student "be retained for the 2021-2022 school year" in their current grade level, "provided that such request is made for academic reasons."

If you'd like to hold your child back, you must submit, in writing, a retention request to your school's principal "that specifies the academic reasons for the retention."

That request must be submitted on or before June 30 to be considered.

The principal will then inform the student's teachers of the retention request and "collaboratively discuss with the parent or guardian any basis for agreement or disagreement with the request."

You can read the law by clicking here.