Florida school locked down after parent's fit over masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida elementary school was placed in a temporary, limited lockdown after a parent threatened to leave his job and confront an assistant principal for telling his children they couldn’t come to school without being masked.

Christopher Kivlin was met by police officers Tuesday outside Ashton Elementary School in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County school district is among a dozen of Florida's 67 districts that have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order barring schools from requiring masks over parent objections.

A judge last week blocked the order, saying the governor did not have the authority.

No charges were filed against Kivlin.