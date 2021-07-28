Small businesses turn to Facebook to find workers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As of June 2021, Florida’s unemployment rate sits at five percent. It’s been a challenge to find workers for much of the pandemic.

Some local small businesses are using social media to get the job done as business continues to rebound in Tallahassee.

“It was rough,” said Keith Hernandez, the general manager of La Fiesta in Tallahassee. “We’ve been in business in Tallahassee since 1989.”

The pandemic threatened to shut the family business down.

“For months, we were all takeout orders,” Hernandez added.

Now, business is looking up. Customers are eating inside again, and Hernandez is working to fill open jobs. He’s turning to social media to find those workers.

“The Facebook Jobs tool is something that we recently launched,” said Robert Traynham, Head of Public Affairs with the social media giant. “We have about 200 million small businesses on Facebook worldwide,” Traynham added.

Businesses are taking advantage of the jobs tool to target candidates and recruit people who are the best fit for the jobs opening up.

“It could be based on your geographical search,” Traynham explained. “It could be based on your level of education or interests.”

This is in addition to the numerous sites out there like LinkedIn.

“Who looks at the classifieds anymore,” asked Deborah Keller. She grows oysters in the Gulf of Mexico south of Tallahassee. She’s also found success hiring through Facebook.

“It’s amazing how the social media really expanded the dive into people who really care about this animal,” Keller said.

Now, the two small business leaders are doing whatever they can to hire who they need.

“It’s really easy and fast. You put up the listing and requirements, and the applicants just come rolling in,” Hernandez concluded.

Facebook says its service is free. The site vets the businesses that are posting jobs.