New business in Thomasville begins despite pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — While the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of shops and restaurants out of business, over the last year, some were able to get their start in South Georgia. Those businesses are helping with the rebound in downtown Thomasville.

Downtown Thomasville depends on local businesses to keep the local economy bustling.

Mark Sawyer owns Old Towne Nutrition on East Jackson Street.

They opened in June of 2020. “My mission in life is to help people earn a living and not struggle,” Sawyer said.

Meanwhile, Adam Hubbard opened Hubbard’s Country Meat Market on Gordon Avenue in October of 2020. “You always hope for the best and hope it works out,” Hubbard shared.

Hubbard bought the building he’s in just before the pandemic shut most businesses down. “If we knew that was coming, we might have held off a little bit,” he added.

The Thomasville community has rallied to keep both businesses going. City leaders say new businesses opening goes a long way toward helping downtown Thomasville rebound.

“It’s just all about creating those job opportunities and employment here in our small town,” explained April Norton. She is the city’s director of economic development.

“We’ve had new businesses open. We’ve had businesses grow and expand their product line,” Norton added.

Norton said in 2020 alone, $6.7 million were pumped into Thomasville through public and private investment. In the last five years, the city has seen a net gain of 287 jobs.

However, some are seeing a limit to that expansion.

“People are our biggest asset, but they’re the hardest thing to find,” Sawyer explained.

He is hoping to expand beyond Thomasville and open stores in Moultrie, Adel, and Tifton.

Sawyer said to message Old Towne Nutrition on Facebook or Instagram to start the application process.