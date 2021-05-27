CareerSource North Florida helping fill jobs

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — With a surge in job openings CareerSource North Florida is working to help you get back to work.

The latest labor update shows the unemployment rate for CareerSource North Florida sitting at 5.2 percent for April of this year.

This rate was 2.5 percentage points lower than the region's year-ago rate of 7.7 percent. Now, they’re hitting the road to meet the demand for workers.

Truck stops like Love’s in Hamilton County are buzzing with business as travelers hit the road now that COVID restrictions are lifting.

“We think it’s going to be a really important travel year this year,” explained Darren Watson, General Manager of this stop. “We’re trying to run our business, and it’s really hard to do recruiting”

He’s hoping to hire workers as they serve thousands of travelers. They’re partnering with CareerSource North Florida to get those jobs filled.

“We are really excited about getting back into the swing of things with job fairs,” said Jessica Scott, Administrative Coordinator with CareerSource North Florida.

Many jobs fairs have had to go virtual over the last year, but this team has a special tool to get the Big Bend back to work. Their bus lets them travel around to rural communities in the Big Bend to give them access to communities that otherwise may not be able to get those job applications.

“Everybody can get everything done here and then go straight in for an interview afterward,” added Scott.

“It makes me feel like somebody’s actually trying to help,” said 18-year-old Ashanti Raiford. She said she is graduating high school and looking forward to joining the workforce. “I’ll be free. I won’t have to go to school. I can have a job and work the hours that I want to work.”

CareerSource also offers help to teenagers and young adults through their “Foundations” program. It helps them find their first job, learn a new job or lay the groundwork for workforce skills.

“People are getting out and looking for employment; we are full of job fairs and opportunities,” added Scott.

“It’s great to give people something that gives them hope,” concluded Watson.