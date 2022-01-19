RayQuan Evans hits buzzer-beater, game-winning free throws as FSU tops No. 6 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State defeated No. 5/6 Duke 79-78 in overtime to give them their 13th consecutive overtime win. RayQuan Evans hit two free throws to win the game for the Seminoles this evening.

RayQuan Evans saved his best for last on Tuesday night.

The Billings, Mont. native converted a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left to help his Florida State men's basketball team force overtime on Tuesday against No. 6 Duke in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Tallahassee, Florida.

RAYQUAN, OH MY 🤯 WE ARE HEADED INTO OT 📺 ESPN 𝗙𝗦𝗨 67 𝗗𝗨𝗞𝗘 67 | 2H 0:00 pic.twitter.com/QadtscH8jc — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022

Then, with 12.3 seconds left in overtime, Evans was fouled while driving and got a pair of free throws to go to give FSU the lead and win as their defense held on Duke's final possession, and the Seminoles defeated the Blue Devils 79-78.

Florida State (11-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) let a nine-point lead slip away in regulation and needed Evans’ driving layup high off the glass with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime. The Seminoles held on for their first win over a ranked Duke team since Jan. 10, 2017.

Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Duke (14-3, 4-2).

Caleb Mills had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime for Florida State, which won its fourth straight game. Butler scored 14 points, and Naheem McLeod had a season-best nine points and seven rebounds for the Seminoles.

Duke trailed 59-50 with 6:53 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Moore kicked off a furious rally by the Blue Devils, who went ahead 67-65 on Mark Williams’ dunk with 30 seconds to go. Banchero scored seven points during the closing stretch and assisted on two dunks by Williams, who finished with 15 points. Moore scored 13 points.

This article contains information from The Associated Press.