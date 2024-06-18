Watch Now
President Biden issues disaster declaration for counties impacted by May 10 tornadoes

WTXL staff
Leon County tornado damage
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 18, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on May 10, 2024.
In a statement, from the White House, The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Leon County.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey announcing the news on Twitter, thanking the President for the declaration.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in the counties of Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Mr. John E. Brogan of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION MEDIA SHOULD CONTACT THE FEMA NEWS DESK AT (202) 646-3272 OR FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

