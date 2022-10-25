This popular pots and pans organizer is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Having an organized kitchen makes cooking tasks go so much more smoothly. When your pots and pans aren’t stacked in a Jenga tower about to tumble down every time you need to take one out, life just feels easier, doesn’t it?

While not all of us are blessed with an abundance of kitchen cabinet space, there are handy organizational products on Amazon that can maximize any limited room we do have. A pots and pans organizer is one item that can open up your storage areas and make them more useful. The key is buying one that’s come highly recommended with rave reviews.

This Mudeela pots and pans organizer allows you to create eight tiers to get a handle on all your cookware in one convenient space. The sizes of the racks can be adjusted to meet your storage needs, and you can turn the organizer vertical or horizontal depending on what fits your cabinets best. Help keep cookie sheets, trays, pots, pans and lids in one easy-to-reach section.

“Wasn’t hard to adjust and put together and REALLY improved my cupboard space,” reviewer Kendra said, “Was always tangling with the pile of pans under my counter being disorganized and very noisy. This was such a simple improvement.”

User Tiffany L. called it a “great space saver and de-clutterer.” She’s happy that now nothing falls over when she needs to take out a pan.

With more than 14,700 global ratings, this pots and pans organizer has an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. It’s on sale for $23.99, which is 33% off its usual list price. Plus there’s an extra $2 off coupon available to apply.

As with all organizational products, it’s best to measure your cabinet size and make sure the product will fit before purchasing. Here are a couple of other products to help you stay organized.

This alloy steel rack neatly holds cutting boards, baking racks, serving trays, reusable containers, lids and more using eight vertical dividers. The pots and pans organizer measures 4.25 inches deep, 4.5 inches wide and 13.5 inches high. Between each rung is a 2-inch space.

Users found it so helpful that it boasts more than 8,100 5-star reviews, with a total 4.6-star average from more than 10,600 users. Many people found it to be durable and of high quality. The Spectrum Diversified Euro Kitchen Organizer is on sale for $11.44, which is 12% off its list price.

While you’re getting your pots and pans sorted, why not organize your Tupperware too? With more than 23,800 5-star ratings and an overall score of 4.6 stars from 32,200 users, the BPA-free YouCopia StoraLid Container Lid Organizer comes highly recommended. It has five adjustable dividers to help you arrange small, medium and large lids up to 9 inches wide. Users found it cleaned up cluttered container lids and liked how many it can hold. It sells for $19.99.

In addition to getting a pots and pans organizer to clean up your cabinets, you can also add simple upgrades to make your kitchen more luxurious.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.