Port St. Lucie police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who told a friend she was being followed by someone and never showed up to school Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest Tulip Boulevard between Southwest Darwin Boulevard and Southwest Belmont Circle around 6:55 a.m.

According to police, Saige Stiles was talking to a friend on the phone while walking alone to Treasure Coast High School and said she was being followed by someone.

The friend called 911 after being concerned for Stiles' safety.

Officers arrived on scene and found Stiles' backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk of the Panther Trace Community on Southwest Tulip Boulevard.

Police said a camera system in the area showed Stiles at 7:30 a.m. walking behind houses in the community and "did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time."

"She just was walking. Didn't appear she was in danger or distress. Just walking through the backyard," said Sgt. John Dellacroce at a news conference Monday.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Port St. Lucie police hold news conference about missing girl

According to police, Stiles is considered "missing and endangered" and detectives from the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the circumstances of her disappearance.

Police said it's unclear if Stiles was abducted, got into a car with someone, or if she ran away.

"We urge Saige, if you're out there, if you're safe, please call us. You're not in any type of trouble," said Dellacroce said. "We just want to make sure you're safe."

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple police cruisers and yellow caution tape blocking off a large wooded area on Southwest Tulip Boulevard. There were several evidence markers on the ground, along with K9s searching and a crime scene van at the scene.

Police eventually took the yellow tape down around 10:15 a.m.

The area where Stiles vanished is heavily residential with patches of woods.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Chopper 5 video of missing Port. St. Lucie girl search

Around 10:15 a.m., a Port St. Lucie police officer could be seen digging through what appeared to be a large purse or backpack, and leafing through what looked like a purple notebook.

It's unclear if those items belong to Stiles.

WPTV A Port St. Lucie police officer looks at what appears to be a large purse and notebook in the area of Southwest Tulip Boulevard on April 11, 2022



The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is involved in the search, using a helicopter to survey the area. In addition, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is using its bloodhounds in the effort.

Police said Stiles is 5-foot-5, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt.

The police department said investigators have spoken to Stiles' friend who called 911, along with Stiles' father, and both are cooperating with the investigation.

"When a call comes out like this, every available officer. It's intensive manpower, an intensive search," Dellacroce said. "It's all hands on deck until we can find her."

Anyone with information about where Stiles may be is urged to call 911 right away.

REPORT FROM SCENE: