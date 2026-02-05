Schumer pushes Senate legal action against Trump administration over Epstein law

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer plans to force consideration Thursday of a resolution that would allow the Senate to pursue legal action against the Trump administration for failing to fully comply with the Epstein Transparency Act.

The law requires the administration to release all federal investigative materials related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While the Department of Justice has released more than 3 million documents, critics say many names and images connected to Epstein remain shielded.

The statute states that “no record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

Schumer accused the Trump administration of engaging in a cover-up.

“Republicans should again show that same support for upholding the bipartisan law we passed and demand the Trump administration release all the Epstein files,” Schumer stated.

Schumer's legislation faces an uphill battle. Just one senator could block the measure, which Schumer is attempting to pass by unanimous consent. Even if approved by the Senate, the resolution would still need to pass the Republican-controlled House and be signed by President Donald Trump.