Trump admin ups offer to $3,000 for undocumented migrants who self-deport

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is now offering a $3,000 stipend and a free flight to undocumented migrants who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said “illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift” or face arrest.

"Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program," Noem said in a statement. "During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year."

Earlier this year, the Trump administration offered $1,000 incentives to undocumented migrants who agreed to leave the country voluntarily. Then, in October, it introduced a separate program offering unaccompanied migrant teenagers — those 14 and older who entered the country illegally without a parent or legal guardian — a one-time payment of $2,500 to self-deport.

Under both programs, the stipend would only be paid after the individual returned to their home country. However, some migrants who chose to self-deport have claimed the payments were either delayed, misdirected or never arrived.

