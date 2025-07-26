Little League says US visa denial leaves Venezuelan team out of tournament

Members of a Venezuelan team were unable to obtain travel visas to the U.S. to participate in the organization's Senior League Baseball World Series in Easley, South Carolina, Little League International confirmed to Scripps News.

It is unclear why the Cacique Mara Little League was not able to obtain visas for its members.

"While this is extremely disappointing, especially to these young athletes, the Little League International Tournament Committee has made the decision to advance the second-place team, Santa Maria de Aguayo Little League (Victoria, Mexico), to participate in the Senior League Baseball World Series and ensure the Latin America Region is represented in the tournament and that the players, coaches, and families from Mexico are able to have a memorable World Series experience," Little League International said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department did not provide details on why the visas were denied.

"Our consular officers are currently working to review the case to confirm proper procedures were followed and necessary appeals were submitted by the visa applicants," the State Department said.

RELATED STORY | Venezuela releases jailed Americans in deal that also frees migrants deported to El Salvador by US

The denial of visas comes as the Trump administration ends temporary legal protections for immigrants from Venezuela who were granted Temporary Protected Status.

The Trump administration has also recently banned Venezuelan nationals from obtaining certain types of visas, including tourist, academic, and business visas.

Athletes are generally given P-1A visas. The Trump administration is still granting Venezuelan nationals P-1A visas.

The tournament starts today and runs through Aug. 2. It includes six U.S. teams and six international teams comprising children ages 13-16.

Little League International is the same organization that hosts the Little League World Series for 11- and 12-year-olds in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.