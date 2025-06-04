Immigrant police say was framed in Trump threat case to stay in ICE custody

An immigrant accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump will remain in jail for at least another week, even after police say another man confessed to writing the threatening letters.

Ramon Morales Reyes was arrested May 22 after Immigration and Customs Enforcement received a handwritten note allegedly from him, stating he would self-deport after shooting Trump in the head at one of his rallies.

At a bond hearing Wednesday, an immigration judge said she and the Department of Homeland Security need more time to determine whether Morales Reyes poses a danger to the community. His next hearing is scheduled for June 10.

After Morales Reyes' arrest, police charged Demetric Deshawn Scott, 52, with identity theft and felony intimidation of a witness for allegedly sending the threats.

Detectives found that Morales Reyes does not write or speak English fluently, and handwriting samples did not match the letters. Authorities also noted that Morales Reyes was scheduled to testify against Scott in a pending armed robbery and battery case. Scott is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail ahead of a July 14 trial.

Investigators said they listened to calls Scott made from the jail and found calls asking someone to mail letters for him. In other calls, Scott claimed he would be out of jail by July 15.

"Dude don't come to court then they gonna have to dismiss my case," Scott said on one of the calls.

In a call made after Moraels Reyes' arrest, Scott said he "got what he deserved."