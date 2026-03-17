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CBP commander Greg Bovino to retire weeks after Minnesota enforcement backlash

Bovino became the face of the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown in places like California, Illinois and Minnesota. (Scripps News)
CBP commander Greg Bovino to retire weeks after Minnesota enforcement backlash
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Posted

Greg Bovino, the controversial Customs and Border Protection commander, is set to retire.

The New York Times reported that Bovino plans to leave his post in the coming weeks. According to NBC News, Bovino will retire by the end of the month.

Bovino became the face of the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown in places like California, Illinois and Minnesota.

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He was removed from Minnesota following the deaths of two Americans at the hands of immigration officers. On Jan. 24, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot and killed during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Weeks earlier, Renee Good was fatally shot during a separate encounter with immigration officers.

The incidents sparked widespread backlash and investigations into federal enforcement tactics.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty revealed her office is looking into several cases involving Bovino, including one where he threw a smoke canister at protesters. Bovino has defended his actions, accusing the protesters of stalking agents.

Bovino was ultimately reassigned from his role in Minnesota. President Donald Trump appointed his border czar, Tom Homan, to take over for Bovino. He has since overseen a more scaled-back approach to operations.

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