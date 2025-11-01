Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

You can now sign up for 2026 Obamacare coverage — but costs may still rise

Without the extension of expanded tax credits, monthly payments could increase by an average of 114%, according to KFF.
Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - Pages from the U.S. Affordable Care Act health insurance website healthcare.gov are seen on a computer screen in New York, Aug. 19, 2025.
Open enrollment is now underway for Americans purchasing health coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Consumers can visit HealthCare.gov to compare plans and sign up. To have coverage begin Jan. 1, they must enroll by Dec. 15. Enrollment remains open through Jan. 15, 2026, but coverage selected after the December deadline will start later.

Many enrollees will notice that premiums are climbing — and could rise even higher. An analysis by KFF, a nonprofit health policy group, found insurers are raising prices by an average of 26% for 2026 plans. Without the extension of expanded tax credits, monthly payments could increase by an average of 114%, according to KFF.

The organization created an online calculator where users can enter their ZIP code to estimate what they’ll pay next year with and without those credits.

The tax credits are at the center of the current government shutdown. Democrats are pushing to extend the subsidies, while Republicans say they’re open to negotiations but want the government reopened before any deal is made.

About 24 million Americans are enrolled in Affordable Care Act plans, either through the federal marketplace or state-run exchanges.

