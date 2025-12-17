FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says he's stepping down from his post in January

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his position with the agency next month.

"I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January," Bongino said in a statement. "I want to thank President Trump, [Attorney General] Bondi, and [FBI] Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her."

Bongino, 51, is a former U.S. Secret Service agent and conservative media personality who was widely praised by President Donald Trump when he was picked to serve alongside FBI Director Kash Patel earlier this year.

However, Bongino's announcement that he plans to step down was widely anticipated as he has clashed in recent months with Trump administration officials — including Attorney General Pam Bondi — over the handling of files related to the investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors.

"Dan did a great job," President Trump said earlier Wednesday, adding that he thinks Bongino wants to go back to hosting his podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show."

Bongino's announcement also comes as the Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to release files related to Epstein and his alleged accomplices, as required under a new federal law signed last month by President Trump.

The law passed Congress with near-unanimous support, but questions remain about how much will be disclosed because the Justice Department may withhold records that contain personal information of victims, depict or contain child sexual abuse materials, involve victims’ medical files, or would jeopardize ongoing investigations or prosecutions.

Attorney General Bondi has said the Justice Department will follow the law, but Democrats in Washington have expressed concern the Trump administration could misuse those exemptions to keep key information hidden.

