Retailers offer football season sales to help fans host affordable game day tailgates  

Football season means food, friends, and tailgates — but between all the burgers, brats, and beverages, your wallet can take a hit.

The average cost of an NFL tailgate is about $205, according to data gathered by Boardroom, but some major retailers say you don’t have to spend that much to have a great time. From chips to lawn games, retailers are offering savings on your next college football Saturday or NFL football Sunday.

For Scottsdale consumer Eddie Valles, tailgating is more than just a pastime — it’s a family tradition.

“I’m from Texas. I go for the Cowboys, but now that I’m here in Arizona, I like the Cardinals too. My daughter used to go to ASU, so we cheer for ASU as well,” Valles said.

Valles loves cooking out for family and friends, but the costs can climb quickly.

“Especially if it’s a lot of people,” he said.

That’s where retailers are stepping in. At Walmart, store manager Matt Carter says there are affordable options on everything from equipment to food.

“We really pride ourselves on everyday low prices for our customers,” Carter said. “We’ve got the gazebo tents, the pop-up tents, this one is $114, but we have models that go as low as $70. We’ve got some really great outdoor tailgate games, anywhere from $19 up to $29.”

Walmart locations across the country are partnering with local teams, offering gear to support the NFL, a college team, or even high school players.

“The jerseys are in the range of $30 here, and this can be close to $50 online,” Carter said.

At Kroger stores, including Fry’s locations in Arizona, Daniella Lerma says shoppers can score additional savings on game day favorites.

“One dollar sausages. And the great part about this is you can mix and match, add variety,” she said.

Lerma adds that Kroger’s private label products offer quality and savings.

“This is one of our brands,” Lerma said, highlighting barbecue sauce in several flavors. “We support it. We support that quality, the extra savings on it. You can always find some great recipes to go with these items.”

Shoppers can also find deals through Kroger’s digital coupons and weekly ads.

“Look for those savings on our app, too. You can always find some great items on digital savings that rotate out all through football season,” Lerma said.

Both retailers say once you have the basics, with a little planning and some smart swaps, a $200 tailgate can easily be turned into a $50 one.

They’re savings fans like Valles are embracing.

“Every penny counts, you know? And yeah, it helps really a lot,” he said.

Whether it’s burgers in the parking lot or tacos in the backyard, fans across the country are finding ways to keep the fun — and the flavor — without the extra cost.

