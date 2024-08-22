After tearing into Trump, Pelosi tells DNC Harris and Walz are 'onward to victory'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, throwing her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz as the best duo to win the November presidential election.

Pelosi, who has continued serving in the House after stepping down as speaker and caucus leader two years ago, began her speech with a farewell bid to outgoing President Joe Biden, before reflecting on how former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "betrayed his oath of office."

RELATED STORY | 'Let's get to work': former President Barack Obama calls on America to unite to elect Kamala Harris

"Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on January 6," Pelosi said. "He did! But let us not forget who saved democracy that day. We did!"

"We demonstrated to America and to the world that American democracy prevailed," the speaker emerita added. "The perils of January 6 reminds us that our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care, and we must choose leaders who believe in free and fair elections, who respect the peaceful transfer of power. The choice couldn't be clearer. Those leaders are Vice President Harris and Governor Walz."

RELATED STORY | Michelle Obama electrifies DNC in speech that jabs Trump

Pelosi was among the group of Democrats to quickly back Harris for the party's nomination one day after President Joe Biden announced he was exiting the presidential race. She has since also stood behind Harris' vice presidential pick in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and told DNC delegates Wednesday that they are "onward to victory" in the November presidential election.

The night's other notable speakers included House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former President Bill Clinton, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who all echoed widespread support among Democrats for the Harris-Walz ticket.

The night will conclude with Walz's acceptance speech as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.