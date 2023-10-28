Police to provide more info about Maine mass shooter's death

Robert Card, the suspect in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that killed 18 people and injured 13 others, is dead.

His body was found Friday night near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls, officials confirmed in a press conference.

Card died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said.

Sauschuck provided few other details about the discovery of Card's body, but he said more information would be provided during a briefing at 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Police believe Card is the sole person responsible for the Wednesday shootings at Just-in-Time Recreation, also known as Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, which it was previously named, and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Card's body was found about 48 hours after the first shooting occurred.

Sauschuck said the first 911 about the shooting at the bowling alley came in at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday. A dispatched officer reportedly arrived four minutes later. However, Sauschuck said there were officers nearby who heard the dispatch call and responded even quicker.

The first call in response to the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grill First came in at 7:08 p.m., Sauschuck said. He added that officers responded within five minutes.

During the search, a shelter-in-place order was in place for Lewiston and surrounding areas. It was lifted just hours before police found Card's body.

Saturday is the official start of hunting season in Maine. The state planned on prohibiting hunting in Lewiston and surrounding areas while law enforcement searched for Card, but after his body was found, Sauschuck said hunting would now be allowed.

Card was a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve. A spokesperson with the Army said Card was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine.

The Army said he enlisted in 2002 and was never been deployed to combat area.

There were signs that Card may have been a risk. He was committed to a mental institution in the summer after after he reported hearing voices, officials said. He also reportedly threatened to carry out a shooting at the base in Saco.

