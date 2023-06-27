Police: Dispute over seats led to fatal shooting inside movie theater

A 19-year-old was arrested after police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said he fatally shot a person at a movie theater in a dispute over seats.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Century Rio movie theater.

"Understandably, there was a sense of chaos here," said Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "A lot of people running from the theater and trying to get away."

According to a criminal complaint, Enrique Padilla was seated in the theater with another person for the 8:50 p.m. showing of "No Hard Feelings."

The complaint states that Michael Tenorio and his wife also purchased tickets to see the movie, but their tickets were separated by seats 9 and 10, where Padilla and his date were sitting.

A theater employee reportedly told the Tenorios that they could ask the people in those seats to move down a seat so they could sit together.

However, that request apparently turned into an argument. It escalated when police said Padilla threw a bucket of popcorn at Tenorio's wife.

The complaint states that a scuffle ensued and shots were fired. Tenorio was hit and died at the scene.

Padilla was found outside the theater with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon his release, he will face a murder charge.

The movie theater remains closed.

