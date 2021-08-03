Plant cuttings: How to make money selling them

You already have a few (or many) houseplants bringing life, beauty and cleaner air into your home. So why not snip some of their abundant stems to provide affordable plants to others and make some money while you do so?

If you have a green thumb and are looking for a side hustle that could easily net some extra cash, consider selling plant cuttings. With a few spare hours and a little bit of marketing, you could have a side business that is as thriving as your greenery.

Picking Profitable Plant Cuttings

Certain types of plant cuttings might be more sought after. This means you will make sales more quickly and can garner a higher price per plant.

For instance, herbs can be lovely to look at as well as practical. If you have an indoor kitchen garden, cuttings of popular herbs such as chives, cilantro, thyme, oregano and lemongrass could be lucrative products for you to sell.

You can grow herbs indoors all year long. With a wide variety of flourishing, verdant plants, you could easily develop a following with home cooks, small restaurants and others in your area seeking their own supply of fresh herbs.

Another way to maximize your earnings is to sell plant cuttings of rare houseplants. Although you could bring hundreds or even thousands of dollars from a single sale, you should only consider this option if you can afford to purchase mother plants and are skilled enough to grow and propagate them successfully.

Ultimately, you can start with any plant you have in your home or garden. This will greatly reduce upfront costs and enable you to determine whether this is a lucrative side business that you enjoy.

Getting Started

So, you have decided to dip your toes into selling houseplant cuttings. Now what?

First, you will need to decide exactly what you want to sell. This will determine what supplies you need to gather. For instance, if you intend to sell rooted cuttings, you might need containers, such as empty jars or coffee canisters, rooting hormone, soil, moss, and material, to wrap the plant cuttings such as tissue paper and twine. You may also need to figure out what to use as fertilizer (The Penny Hoarder suggests eggshells or dirty water from aquariums).

On the other hand, if you want to earn a little more, you could sell potted plant sets. In this case, you would need to purchase pots in bulk and obtain soil or potting medium. You will also need an area in your home where the plant cuttings can grow, such as a shelf or table near a sunny window.

Then all you need to do is start cutting and propagating your plants. Of course, every plant type is different, so be sure to research how to cut or divide and root each indoor plant you plan to sell.

Selling, Swapping and Expanding Your Plant Cuttings Side Hustle

Once you have successfully propagated several cuttings, you can begin selling and/or trading them. There are several ways to do so.

If you want to sell them online and ship them, check out websites such as Etsy or eBay. However, if you prefer to sell or swap locally, you have numerous options, including the following.

Establish a booth at a local farmers’ market or another community market.

Post ads on social media platforms, such as Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace.

Join local groups such as those on Facebook, Meetup and Nextdoor, where you can share photos and discuss selling or trading your plants.

Set up a stand outside your home or at a location where potential customers might pass by; make sure your presentation shines!

Connect with local business owners who might be willing to sell cuttings to the public in exchange for free plants.

Depending on how much effort and time you want to put into this at-home business, you could bring in several hundred dollars every month.

Ready to try it out?

