Watch

Actions

Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, aimed at preschoolers and their parents, opens Feb. 24

Tickets start at $30
items.[0].videoTitle
Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, aimed at preschoolers and their parents, opens Feb. 24
daddy pig.png
Posted at 8:30 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 08:30:13-05

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Preschoolers and bright young piggies, there's a brand new theme park just for you!

Peppa Pig Theme Park, based on the British animated series about a 4-year-old porcine girl, opens on Feb. 24.

Peppa's charming world, which is rich in detail and color, shares a parking lot (and special ticket deals) with its neighbor, Legoland Florida.

"We're all about preschoolers here," says Nick Miller, director of operations. "This is all about that first-ever theme park experience."

There are five fun rides, including the centerpiece, Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster, which has just enough zip to keep everyone in the family thrilled.

There's also a splash pad, a spacious diner with kid-friendly fare, live shows and free carnival games.

Tickets start at $30.99.

For more on Peppa Pig Theme Park, go here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming