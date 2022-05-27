Overturned truck bursts into flames on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A semi-truck overturned on an I-75 overpass and burst into flames Friday morning, sending the trailer portion of the vehicle plummeting to the roadway below.

Viewer video taken about 8:30 a.m. showed the bed of the truck leaning against the overpass, still connected to the burning cab portion above.

Debris from the crash was strewn across the lower level of the intersection, a smashed axle with wheels still attached several yards beyond the overpass area.

FDOT

Left and middle lanes of the offramp and westbound lanes of Alico Road were blocked while work continued to clear the wreckage.

Wrecking crews had to winch the charred remains of the cab to the ground shortly before 10:30 a.m. so the truck could be towed away.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed the driver was able to escape the fiery crash with minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

